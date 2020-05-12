Steven M. Duncan, 37, died Tuesday, April 28 at his residence. He was born in Racine, October 4, 1982, son of Pamela (Nee: Jellea) and Michael Duncan.

Steven was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 2001.” Steve’s true passion was music and he loved playing his bass guitar. A history buff, he also enjoyed traveling, watching hockey, especially the San Jose Sharks, and savored a delicious cup of coffee.

He will be dearly missed by his parents, Pamela (Dave) Martinez, Michael (Carla) Duncan; sister and brothers, Christine (Patrick) Sliwinski, Matthew (Eleni) Duncan, Wesley (Erin) Duncan, Joshua Duncan; nephews and niece, Clark, Dorothy, and Marvin; other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Dorothy Jellea, Marvin, and Dorothy Duncan.

Private services with interment will be held at Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends may view the service Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home’s website, on the Steven M. Duncan page, service, time, and press live stream.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.