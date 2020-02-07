Steven Charles Molnar, 71, died Monday at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born in Racine on March 4, 1948, son of the late Stephan and Bonnie (Nee: Denning) Molnar.

Steven graduated from William Horlick High School in 1967. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from September 1967 to October 1969. He proudly served in the Vietnam War after basic training and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor and three Purple Hearts for combat action. On December 18, 1971, he married Suzanne Sakkinen and they were blessed to share forty-eight years together. He attended UW-Parkside from 1970 – December of 1973. Steven received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in December of 1973 and a Masters Degree in Public Administration in 1984. Following graduation from UW-Parkside in 1973 he was employed by the Center for Community Concerns and the Racine County Opportunity Center. He was then employed by the Racine Police Department for twenty-four years, ending his career as Lieutenant, retiring in 2000. Steve served as President of the Racine Police Staff Officer Association from January 1995 until March of 2000. An avid Brewer and Packer fan, Steve also enjoyed reading fiction and non-fiction. He especially loved his fishing trips at his cabin in Keweenaw County, Michigan, where he enjoyed vacations with his family. Steve also looked forward to his yearly military reunions with fellow service members in Kokomo, Indiana.

Steve will be fondly remembered as witty, intelligent and most of all, devoted to his family. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Suzanne; his sons, Joshua Molnar, Nicholas Molnar; his grandchildren, Jasmine and Julian Molnar; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Irmgard Sakkinen; brother and sister-in-law, John (Sheila) Molnar; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carol Johnston (Mike Jocius), Allen (Joyce) Sakkinen; cousins, a niece, and nephews; great-nieces and nephew; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Molnar; an infant nephew, Aaron Molnar; and a niece, Stephanie Molnar.

Per Steve’s wishes, private services were held. Memorials to Cops N Kids Reading Center have been suggested.

