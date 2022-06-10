The Racine Zoo is celebrating Pride month by highlighting two of its residents, Stevie and Stan.

According to the South African National Biodiversity Institute, African penguins are monogamous, partnering with the same mate for many years. That’s the case for Stevie and Stan. They’ve chosen each other, and for years they have almost never left each other’s side. “They are constantly preening each other,” said a Racine Zoo representative.

Stevie and Stan

Stevie, the male penguin, was born on June 25, 2009. Stan, also known as Stanley, was born on Oct. 11, 2009. You can visit Stevie and Stan with the other African penguins at the Racine Zoo outside near Meerkat Manor.

“These two have found their perfect match,” said the zoo spokesperson.

Support Pride – support the Racine Zoo

The Racine Zoo is celebrating Pride Month through the sales of limited edition shirts, sweatshirts and decals as well.

They are available for purchase until June 12. No orders will be accepted after this date. Per the Racine Zoo, all mailed orders will be mailed the week of June 20. All pickup orders will be available at the Racine Zoo that same week. If you purchase merchandise, you will be contacted about specific pickup times. There will be no returns or exchanges.

Want to learn more about the Racine Zoo or the African Penguins? Read more on the Racine Zoo’s website.

