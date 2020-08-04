Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) helps children learn about abuse and how to prevent it; here’s a list of child abuse and neglect resources.

Safety skills and proactive tools to combat neglect are helpful to learn. But because of COVID-19, SCAN will not actively be within schools in Southeastern Wisconsin. This means children will lose instruction time, including lessons from SCAN.

But not even COVID-19 will stop SCAN from equipping children with education. Officials say adults should also have an understanding of what signs to look for. By knowing the signs, you can implement lessons to those around you.

Abuse of a child is the intentional harm and mistreatment of someone who is 18 years or younger. Child Abuse can occur in different ways.

Types of child abuse and neglect resources

Physical Abuse – Purposefully injured or put at risk of harm

– Purposefully injured or put at risk of harm Sexual Abuse- Any sexual activity with a child

Any sexual activity with a child Medical Abuse – Giving false information about an illness that requires a child to have medical attention, putting a child at risk or injury that requires medical attention unnecessarily

– Giving false information about an illness that requires a child to have medical attention, putting a child at risk or injury that requires medical attention unnecessarily Neglect – Failure to provide adequate food, shelter, affection, supervision, education or medical care

– Failure to provide adequate food, shelter, affection, supervision, education or medical care Emotional Abuse- Injuring a child’s self esteem or emotional wellbeing

What are the signs of child abuse and neglect?

Anxiety, depression, unusual fears

Withdrawal from typical activities

Loss of self-confidence

Self-harm/suicide

Running away or attempting to

Reluctant to leave places

Defiant behavior

Unexplainable injuries

Pregnancy

Broken bones, bruises

Sexually transmitted infections

Statements saying abuse occurs

Inappropriate sexual contact with others

Emotional delays

Poor hygiene

Hiding food

Excessive attention to medical care

Overweight/underweight

Suspect Child Abuse?

If you suspect child abuse, get help. If the situation is emergent, call 911. Now, this is a difficult circumstance to experience. Getting help as quickly can help put an end to the problem. Depending on the situation, contact the police department, a child protective agency, or a medical establishment.

The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline is available at 1-800-422-4453 to assist with concerns or questions.

Child Protective Services in Racine County is located at 1717 Taylor Avenue can help you file a report about the abuse. The office number is 262-638-7720. If you need to use the services after hours, contact 262-638-7720. FAX 262-638-6369 if you prefer that method.

Child abuse Support Services

If you are currently experiencing abuse or have in the past, support is available for you. Friends or parents of a survivor, have options as well for support. Aiding the healing process can help by connecting through these resources below.

The Racine County Eye has a mental health resource guide that can help too, that you can view here. If you have questions about this post, contact us here. Please consider donating to the Racine County Eye so that we can continue to share valuable information.

