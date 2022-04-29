People made signs with pleas for justice to accompany the balloons in honor of Brittany. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye Pink balloons were everywhere, including hearts, stars and the letter B as loved ones brought them to be released at the end of the vigil. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye Kelly Scroggins-Powell organized the vigil spoke on behalf of Brittany’s mother, Gale, who “said she’s not coming to another vigil, until she sees us, as a community, do something differently.” – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye Sylvia Bennett-Stone, National Director of Voices of Black Mothers United, addresses the crowd. “If you know something, say something. If you know it, say it! … Give this family closure. Come forward.” – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye Nakeyda Haymer, leader of Voices of Black Mothers United, looks on while Sylvia Bennett-Stone speaks. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye Brittany’s brother, Shannon Washington, embraces their cousin, Tacoya Booker. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye Alder Mollie Jones, Alder Amanda Paffrath, County Supervisor 1st District Nick Demske, Alder Maurice Horton, and Alder John Tate II attended. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye Nyasia Nesby, dear friend of Brittany’s, holds Javarion Booker while his brother, Vonta stands alongside his grandfather, Leonard Larry at the prayer vigil on Wednesday. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye Hundreds of balloons were released at the end go the vigil in honor of Brittany, the life she lived, and the legacy she left. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye

Voices of Black Mothers United hosted a prayer vigil for Brittany Booker, the Racine mother of six, who was killed on April 24. The vigil was held Wednesday, April 27, at 6 p.m., at the Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St., in Racine.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell, who organized the event, spoke about the significance of the event’s timing, as it was just days before the start of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Scroggins-Powell also spoke on behalf of Brittany’s mother, Gale Booker, who was not in attendance.

“Gale said she’s not coming to another vigil, until she sees us, as a community, do something differently,” Scroggins-Powell said.

She implored everyone to get involved and be a part of the change in Racine.

Sylvia Bennett-Stone, National Director of Voices of Black Mothers United, delivered sobering yet encouraging words for everyone there. Bennett-Stone spoke on behalf of Booker’s family, “give this family closure. Come forward.”

“If you know something, say something. If you know it, say it! Because if it was your loved one, you’d want someone to come forward,” she said.

Bennett-Stone appealed to the attendees to come together as a community, as a way of life, and not just when a tragedy occurs.

“It’s going to take you all marching block by block when there isn’t a murder.”

City leadership was represented at the gathering by Alderpersons Mollie Jones, Amanda Paffrath, Maurice Horton, and John Tate II, as well as County Supervisor 1st District Nick Demske. Horton and Demske both addressed the crowd begging for unity and justice by coming together as a community of people who genuinely care for one another.

