Voices of Black Mothers United hosted a prayer vigil for Brittany Booker, the Racine mother of six, who was killed on April 24. The vigil was held Wednesday, April 27, at 6 p.m., at the Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St., in Racine.
Kelly Scroggins-Powell, who organized the event, spoke about the significance of the event’s timing, as it was just days before the start of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Scroggins-Powell also spoke on behalf of Brittany’s mother, Gale Booker, who was not in attendance.
“Gale said she’s not coming to another vigil, until she sees us, as a community, do something differently,” Scroggins-Powell said.
She implored everyone to get involved and be a part of the change in Racine.
Sylvia Bennett-Stone, National Director of Voices of Black Mothers United, delivered sobering yet encouraging words for everyone there. Bennett-Stone spoke on behalf of Booker’s family, “give this family closure. Come forward.”
“If you know something, say something. If you know it, say it! Because if it was your loved one, you’d want someone to come forward,” she said.
Bennett-Stone appealed to the attendees to come together as a community, as a way of life, and not just when a tragedy occurs.
“It’s going to take you all marching block by block when there isn’t a murder.”
City leadership was represented at the gathering by Alderpersons Mollie Jones, Amanda Paffrath, Maurice Horton, and John Tate II, as well as County Supervisor 1st District Nick Demske. Horton and Demske both addressed the crowd begging for unity and justice by coming together as a community of people who genuinely care for one another.