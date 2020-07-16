In an attempt to reduce the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), many major retailers are requiring face masks to enter their stores – like Walmart and Kohl’s. The National Retail Federation views shopping in a store as a privilege, not a right. After Walmart’s decision, the NRF urged all retailers to adopt similar policies. Not long after, Kroger announced their new face mask policy.

Major retailers requiring face masks

  • Walmart & Sam’s Club starting Monday, July 20
  • CVS starting Monday, July 20
  • Kohl’s starting Monday, July 20
  • Pick N Save (Kroger) starting Wednesday, July 22
  • Target
  • Sam’s Club
  • Starbucks
  • Best Buy
  • AT&T
  • Verizon
  • Dollar Tree
  • Menards