In an attempt to reduce the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), many major retailers are requiring face masks to enter their stores – like Walmart and Kohl’s. The National Retail Federation views shopping in a store as a privilege, not a right. After Walmart’s decision, the NRF urged all retailers to adopt similar policies. Not long after, Kroger announced their new face mask policy.
Stay up-to-date on COVID-19 cases with our Racine County COVID-19 dashboard, Face mask fashion show, and 5 things to know about face masks and testing.
Major retailers requiring face masks
- Walmart & Sam’s Club starting Monday, July 20
- CVS starting Monday, July 20
- Kohl’s starting Monday, July 20
- Pick N Save (Kroger) starting Wednesday, July 22
- Target
- Sam’s Club
- Starbucks
- Best Buy
- AT&T
- Verizon
- Dollar Tree
- Menards