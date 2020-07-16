In an attempt to reduce the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), many major retailers are requiring face masks to enter their stores – like Walmart and Kohl’s. The National Retail Federation views shopping in a store as a privilege, not a right. After Walmart’s decision, the NRF urged all retailers to adopt similar policies. Not long after, Kroger announced their new face mask policy.

Major retailers requiring face masks