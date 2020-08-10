A strong storm has wreaked havoc in Racine County starting at about 4 p.m. Monday night. About 2 1/2 inches of rain has been reported at about 5:30 p.m. in Racine. More ran is expected.
Current warnings:
Weather watches, warnings or advisories
- Severe Weather Statement issued August 10 at 4:01PM CDT until August 10 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 4:01PM CDT until August 10 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued August 10 at 12:58PM CDT until August 10 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS
Here’s what the rain looked like:
- 31 just south of MM
- 13,654 of the 93,529 We Energies customers are without power in Racine County.
- Flooding in Caledonia: 4 Mile Road west of Douglas Avenue; 6 Mile and Michna Road, and 6 Mile west of Husher.
- Rapids by Mobile, car stuck in the water
- Car stuck in water at an intersection of Lathrop Avenue and Republic Street in Racine,
