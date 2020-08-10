A strong storm has wreaked havoc in Racine County starting at about 4 p.m. Monday night. About 2 1/2 inches of rain has been reported at about 5:30 p.m. in Racine. More ran is expected.

Current warnings:

  • 13,654 of the 93,529 We Energies customers are without power in Racine County.
  • Flooding in Caledonia: 4 Mile Road west of Douglas Avenue; 6 Mile and Michna Road, and 6 Mile west of Husher.
  • Rapids by Mobile, car stuck in the water
  • Car stuck in water at an intersection of Lathrop Avenue and Republic Street in Racine,

