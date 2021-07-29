RACINE COUNTY – Severe thunderstorms that swept through the county early Thursday resulted in scattered power outages.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the We Energies website showed 976 Racine County customers without power. The greatest number (435) were in the Town of Burlington. Smaller pockets of outages were shown in the City of Racine, Mount Pleasant, Caledonia, and Raymond. We Energies crews were on the scene or on the way to most locations.

We Energies reported 27,588 customers were without power throughout its service area with the biggest concentration in Waukesha County where 13,000 customers were affected. Approximately 4,500 customers in Milwaukee County had also lost power.

Severe thunderstorms, packing lightning and high winds swept through Southeast Wisconsin after 1 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for all of Racine County at 1:30 a.m. but later canceled it at about 2:05 a.m.