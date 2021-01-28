A fire in a stove caused an estimated $75,000 damage to an apartment unit at 1627 Prospect Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The Racine Fire Department was called to the upper unit at 1:26 p.m. Firefighters brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. Therefore, there were no injuries. The Red Cross assisted the four adult family members living in the apartment.

The RFD noted that a working smoke detector alerted the family of the fire, allowing a safe and speedy exit. Fire officials remind residents to clear snow and ice at least three feet from fire hydrants. This step will save firefighters valuable time in an emergency.

