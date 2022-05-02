KENOSHA COUNTY – A Sunday evening structure fire in the town of Wheatland left three wounded, but no lives lost. At 8:07 p.m., multiple Fire and Rescue departments and Kenosha County Deputies responded to a report of a barn that was on fire in the 6800 block of 317th Avenue.

The horses that were in the barn were saved by the homeowners, who freed them from the structure fire. No injuries were reported to the animals, however “one of the homeowners was transported to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation,” according to a news release from the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.

The barn has been reported as a total loss, but no other nearby structures appear to have been affected by the fire. At this time, the cause of this fire is unknown, however, it is not considered suspicious.

Along with the homeowner, two others sustained injuries during the battle. A Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Sergeant and Deputy both sustained non-life-threatening injuries when a piece of firefighting equipment “knocked them to the ground.” As there were injuries to law enforcement personnel, the Wisconsin State Patrol will handle an investigation regarding the incident.

The cause of the structure fire is still under investigation.

