RACINE — The cause of a Monday afternoon structure fire to a vacant building under construction remains under investigation.

Lt. Michael Moss of the Racine Fire Department said Tuesday the cause currently is listed as “undetermined,” while investigators continue to piece things together.

According to a press release, Fire Department personnel were dispatched to 626 High St. A caller had advised that smoke and flames were coming from the back of the building. When fire personnel arrived, they found the fire had spread to the exterior second-floor platform.

The initial attack on the structure fire was made from the ground, the release states, followed by additional firefighters entering the building from behind. The building was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Moss said a wooden door to the back already had been burned away when fire personnel arrived on the scene.

“Right above that, there was a rubber membrane that had replaced the old ceiling, so the fire had started to spread up there,” he said. “The guys couldn’t just go attack it and go right into the building. They had to go at it from multiple angles. It looked like it was just electrical in nature.”

Moss said an evidence technician from the Racine Police Department also responded to help determine if the structure fire was accidental in nature. Whether it could have been criminal or suspicious has yet to be determined, he said.

“I can’t rule that out yet,” Moss said.

Authorities estimated the damage at $25,000. A total of seven Fire Department vehicles, one command vehicle and a Fire Investigator were dispatched to the scene.

