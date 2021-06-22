Local students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College‘s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Cassidy Avery, of Burlington, a senior. Avery is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Bradley Bosak, of Racine, a senior. Bosak is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School.

Kendra Boyer, of Burlington, a sophomore. Boyer is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.

Hannah Burden, of Racine, a senior. Burden is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Caelab Caretta, of Burlington, a junior. Caretta is a graduate of Burlington High School.

Dylan Chirigotis, of Racine, a senior. Chirigotis is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School.

Brooke Dir, of Sturtevant, a senior. Dir is a graduate of Union Grove High School.

Sydni Haubrich, of Racine, a sophomore. Haubrich is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Christian Lee, of Mt Pleasant, a senior. Lee is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Sofia Luxem, of Union Grove, a sophomore. Luxem is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School.

Kayla Pagel, of Waterford, a junior. Pagel is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Ashley Pimentel, of Waterford, a senior. Pimentel is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Rebecca Ratkowski, of Waterford, a senior. Ratkowski is a graduate of Waterford Union High School.

Madeline Richio, of Mount Pleasant, a senior. Richio is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School.

Elizabeth Rust, of Mount Pleasant, a senior. Rust is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Theresa Tajnai, of Caledonia, a senior.

Nikola Vidosavljevic, of Racine, a senior. Vidosavljevic is a graduate of Lakeview Technology Academy.

Grace Weide, of Waterford, a junior. Weide is a graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran High School.

Travis Yakich, of Caledonia, a senior. Yakich is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

