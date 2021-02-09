The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Rohan Banerjee of Racine (53402)

John Schmidt of Burlington (53105)

