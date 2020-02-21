Kathryn Pollock thought at first she wanted to be a doctor.

She took a look at the years and years of education and decided perhaps another career was in order. During a physics class, she realized she liked – and was good at – working with electrical concepts and set upon a new career goal after taking a Gateway Technical College transcripted credit class at her high school.

The Waterford High School senior made that decision public as she became one of more than 300 students who signed up to attend the National Career and Technical Education Letter of Intent Signing Day today.

Her field of study? Engineering.

“After I took that engineering class, I felt I would enjoy the work and the field of engineering,” says Pollock.

Pollock was joined by students from 26 area high schools throughout Walworth County, Racine County, and Kenosha County at Gateway’s HARIBO Hall in the Madrigrano Conference Center on Gateway’s Kenosha Campus. The event mirrors the NCAA signing day where high school athletes sign their letters of intent to the college, they will play for upon graduation.

“We want to have that same celebration and recognition for our students who will enroll at Gateway Technical College to pursue their dreams in career and technical education,” said Katie Graf, Gateway’s director of high school partnerships.

“I think this is a cool event,” said Pollock. “It’s a good opportunity for people to celebrate coming to Gateway and celebrate the next step in their life.”

Many students at the event have already earned Gateway credits through the college’s dual credit program forged with area high schools, which helps them decide their career path early while also saving them college tuition costs.

“While we’re recognizing students who will officially enroll in their program for fall, the reality is that some have already started their Gateway career,” said Graf. “Many have begun taking college classes with their high school teachers and earned transcripted credits, while others have come onto campus where they learned and earned credits with our instructors during their high school careers.”

Photos of the event can be found here.

A video of the event can be found here.

Students from the following high schools participated: Elkhorn Alternative High School; Badger High School; Beloit Memorial High School; Bradford High School; Burlington High School; Delavan-Darien High School; East Troy High School; Elkhorn Area High School; Harborside Academy; Hillcrest Senior High School; Horlick High School; Indian Trail High School and Academy; JI Case High School; Milton High School; Racine Alternative Education; Reuther Central High School; Racine Engineering, Arts and Leadership School; Tremper High School; Walden lll High School; Washington Park High School; Waterford High School; Westosha Central High School; Whitewater High School; Williams Bay High School; Wilmot High School; homeschooled students.

