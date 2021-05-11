Advertisements

The following students performed in the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra Concert. These groups released their final concert of the year in a virtual format on April 30

– Racine, WI: Charlie Shilhavy, who is studying music, played bass

– Waterford, WI: Wesley Woitowicz, who is studying music, played bass

The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is the flagship orchestra at UW-Whitewater. The WSO is a full orchestra and includes woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings. In addition to performing 2-3 concerts each semester, the Symphony Orchestra tours semi-annually. Repertoire selections focus on standard symphonic masterworks but include a variety of works from the classical period to the modern day. Each year, student concerto soloists are selected to perform with the orchestras through the annual concerto competition and members of the music faculty at UW-Whitewater make guest solo appearances with the orchestras.

As part of the concert, WSO performed “Overture in g minor” composed by Anton Bruckner, Franz Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony,” and “Symphony No. 82 The Bear” composed by Joseph Haydn. The Chamber Orchestra performed “Capriol Suite” by Peter Warlock, and “Sinfonia concertante for cello and strings” composed by Leonardo Leo.