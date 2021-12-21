YORKVILLE – A Sturtevant couple was being held in the Racine County Jail following their arrest on multiple drug-related charges at a motel here Sunday afternoon.

Paul E. Braun, 49, of 9432 Carol Ann Dr., Sturtevant, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of felony bail jumping. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that he was being held on a $276,100 cash bail and a probation and parole hold. Braun’s Sturtevant address appeared in online court records for an open criminal case in Burnett County. Paul Braun, 12-19-21 arrest – Photo Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office

Sara Domogalla, 40, of 2101 90th Ave., Sturtevant, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of felony bail jumping. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that she was being held on a $40,100 cash bail. Domogalla’s Sturtevant address appeared in online court records for an open criminal case in St. Croix County. Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff’s office, two deputies conducting a “crime prevention patrol” at the Quality Inn, 910 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville, at about 4:52 p.m. Sunday saw a man, later identified as Braun, sitting in a vehicle with the driver’s door open “making suspicious movements.” He told the deputies that he was attempting to start the vehicle.

During the contact, a deputy used a K-9 to conduct an open-air sniff around the vehicle. When the K-9 alerted deputies to a possible presence of a controlled substance, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle where they found methamphetamine and crack cocaine in a baggie behind the front passenger seat.

Deputies learned in the investigation that Braun had been renting a room at the motel for several days with his girlfriend, Domogalla.

Meth Arrest Evidence: a total of 33.6 grams of methamphetamine and 2.1 grams of crack cocaine were seized. – Photo Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office

The deputies then contacted Domogalla who was alone in the motel room. A search of the room yielded methamphetamine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff’s Office reported that a total of 33.6 grams of methamphetamine and 2.1 grams of crack cocaine were found between the motel room and the vehicle.

Braun and Domogalla were taken into custody and transported to the Racine County Jail where they are currently awaiting formal charges from the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.