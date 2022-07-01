The annual Sturtevant fireworks will take place once again on July 3. Gather at Fireman’s Park, 9630 Charles St., or watch from nearby neighborhoods as the sky lights up for Independence Day.

Sturtevant Fireworks plus a fundraiser

Admission is free, but if you choose to park on the grounds, there is a charge of $5 per car. The fee is a fundraiser for local Boy Scout troops. The show will start at dark, around 9 to 9:30 p.m., and is sponsored by Festival Foods.

As families and communities gather to celebrate Independence Day, remember that this is a family event. Monitor children when walking through nearby neighborhoods and be respectful of surrounding neighbors.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.