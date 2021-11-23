The Village of Sturtevant is hosting its holiday tree lighting and community gathering on December 4. Families, residents, and visitors are welcome to attend the festivities at the Sturtevant Village Hall and Fire Department Station 9, a co-facility located at 2801 89th St.

Attendees are encouraged to park their cars on 90th Street or in the lot at Village Hall. The Village Hall will be closed that evening until the tree has been lit. Event-goers should gather in front of the green space at the fire station.

The Case High School Carolers will be there providing entertainment and singing holiday carols. Santa will also be present and will help light the tree around 5:15 p.m. to welcome the holiday season.

Holiday Reception

Afterwards from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., gather at Village Hall for hot chocolate, Kringle, walking tacos, cookie decorating, a basket raffle, door prizes and pictures with Santa. Bring your wallets because Santa’s Gift shop will be open for children to shop for items priced between $1 and $5. This gives kids the opportunity to shop for gifts for mom, dad, or other loved ones.

Donations are needed to fill Santa’s Gift Shop. Contact Amanda Gain by emailing GainA@sturtevant-wi.gov with ideas or to donate.

Holidays in Racine

