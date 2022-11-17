The Village of Sturtevant invites community members to kick off the holiday season on Dec. 3 at their annual tree lighting, event. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., there will be a variety of holiday activities for families to enjoy.

At 5 p.m., attendees are asked to gather front of the South Shore Fire Department Station 9, 2801 89th St., for the tree lighting.

Tree lighting

The tree lighting will be performed by none other Santa Claus at 5:15 p.m. From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., families can enjoy exploring the Christmas Spirit Open House, Santa’s Gift Shop, and Holiday Tree & Basket Raffle at Village Hall, 2801 89th St., also with Santa.

After the tree lighting ceremony, there will be free hot chocolate, cookie decorating, kringle, popcorn, face painting, and pictures with Santa.

Tree decorating

Prior to rocking around the holiday tree, the village is seeking businesses and community members to participate in Sturtevant’s Very Own Festival of Trees by decorating a tree.

This annual community event in the village challenges local businesses to a tree decorating contest. Each business will purchase any size artificial tree (tabletop trees may be easiest), decorate it with a theme of their choice, and donate the decorated tree to the event.

The decorated trees donated will be entered into the Holiday Tree Raffle.

Each tree should include a card that names the tree and includes the words “decorated and donated by: insert business name.”

Decorate the tree and deliver it to Village Hall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.

People are encouraged to bring their tree and decorating supplies to work on the trees at the Village Hall, in the community room, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, on one or more of the following days:

Nov. 15

Nov. 18

Nov. 22

Nov. 23

Those interested should register by emailing charbach4@gmail.com by Nov. 15. In the email, include the name of the business or sponsor of the tree, the decorator’s name, contact phone number, and email.

Additionally, include if you will be decorating it at the village, and on which days, or if you will decorate it at home.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Carrie by texting 262-498-7466.

