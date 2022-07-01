Enjoy the 4th of July at area parades and fireworks shows. Snap a few photos and submit them to us for our photo gallery.

4th of July celebrations and beyond

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.