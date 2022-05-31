Congratulations Class of 2022! Gateway Technical College presents to you the Class of 2022 Community Gallery.

Graduating from high school, technical school or a university is a big deal. It signifies your dedication to education and the completion of an important chapter. It’s a moment in life worth celebrating. Savor this accomplishment by sharing your 2022 graduation photos with the Racine County Eye.

Have you decorated your grad cap? Have a photo crossing the stage? What about a group shot? These are the photos we want to see. Now is your chance to share your accomplishments with fellow community members.

Submit your Class of 2022 Graduation photos by clicking below:

Schools and Celebrations

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities as well as K-12 and college education news. Check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.