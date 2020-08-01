Sister Margaret was a visionary.

I was in my 7th-grade classroom at St. Ed’s sometime in 1977 and had JUST answered (correctly I must add) a current events question from a Milwaukee Journal student quiz.

“Who is the author of the comic strip Doonesbury?” For anyone that remembers the Green Sheet, it was the only section of the paper I read as it held all the comics.

Part of that quiz had a question about emerging technology and I remember it as if it were yesterday. It was about mobile phones in the near future and it sparked absolute disbelief from the entire class, myself included. Sister Margaret continued to tell us that not only will there be phones that can fit in our pocket, but imagine the newspaper delivered electronically as well!

SAY IT ISN’T SO SISTER! Our newspaper “beamed” to our phone in our pocket??? NO WAY.

Way.

The term “circulation” is basically a thing of the past. It’s been replaced with “subscription.”

Technology has re-defined how we receive and consume information. International news breaks within minutes via social media, but what about local news? What about thorough, thoughtful, accurate information on local happenings and events? You HAVE to subscribe.

Although a lifelong resident, the last four years, I have immersed myself in the Greater Racine community as the Executive Director of Visioning a Greater Racine. Local, reliable, accurate information was and is fundamental to building community. A healthy, thriving community needs boots on the ground reporting from city councils, county boards, business improvement districts AS WELL AS deep dives into local matters.

It was local reporters in Flint Michigan that broke the story of the poisoned water crisis, and they stayed on it a year before national media picked it up. Almost 2 years before the Governor declared a state of emergency.

In 2018, The Racine County Eye took a deep dive into reasons why Racine is the second-worst city to live in the US for Black Americans. The “Black Men Speak” video series was a real look inside our Black community from the male perspective. Offerings such as these take a great deal of time to research, produce, and publish. It’s also our only option to continue consuming relevant, local content is to subscribe. Pay for the high-quality LOCAL coverage that pertains to our community. I do.

Local journalism is crucial for a strong, thriving community AND democracy and needs your support. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye to read, watch or listen to. Consider how important it is to dig in and stay informed because information leads to action.

Thank you Sister Margaret for fostering my hunger for knowledge and information. I am a better community member because of it.

By the way, Gary Trudeau was the author of the cartoon strip “Doonesbury.”

Become a subscriber today.