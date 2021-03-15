Racine – The Wisconsin Humane Society is excited to offer summer camps for kids at the new WHS Racine Campus, 8900 S 16th Street, in Mount Pleasant! Summer camps give kids an up-close and personal experience with shelter work and animals. All camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Extended care is available for Camp Critter and Camp Unleashed.

Registration is limited for these in-person programs, so make sure to visit the website here, if your animal-loving kid would like to attend camp this summer. Also new in 2021, the Wisconsin Humane Society Summer Camp Scholarship Program provides young people completing grades 1-9 in need of financial assistance a full scholarship to attend summer camp.



WHS has made some important safety changes to programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including limiting enrollment for each camp maintain physical distancing, increasing cleaning and hand-washing at camp, moving many camp activities outside, and requiring all campers and staff to wear masks when inside. The following programs will be offered this summer at the Racine Campus:



Camp Critter | June 28-July 2 | Grade 1-3

Enjoy a fun-filled week of crafts, games, and animal friends at WHS. We’ll cover topics like animal care, safety, training, and more!



Camp Unleashed | July 12 – July 16 | Grades 4-6

Take camp to the next level! Learn about animals of all kinds, explore animal-related career opportunities, and meet some cool animals.



Junior Veterinary Camp | Aug 9 – Aug 13 | Grades 6-9

Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a veterinarian? Dive into the exciting world of veterinary science and discover what it takes to become an animal doctor.



Other in-person spring programs are also available for kids at the new WHS Racine Campus. For more information, visit here or contact Paige Fix, Youth Programs Specialist, 414-264-6257 x6158 or pfix@wihumane.org.

