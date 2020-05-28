Racine –City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) is accepting registration for the summer playground programs set to begin on June 22. Registration is open to youth ages 4 through grades 8.

PRCS staff are working with local health officials to establish preventative measures, policies, procedures, and activity modifications to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure participants are as safe as possible.

Registrations are accepted in two ways:

Mailed in with a check for the exact amount made payable to City of Racine PRCS, 800 Center St., Racine WI 53403.

Emailed to prcs@cityofracine.org. Staff will contact the registrant by phone for payment once received.

Registration forms are available at:

https://www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/YouthSports/PlayGround/ (online registration is not available for this program)

By requesting one via email at prcs@cityofracine.org

By calling the PRCS Administrative Offices at (262) 636-9131

The fee for Racine city residents is $75. The fee for non-city residents (Caledonia, Mt. Pleasant, and other municipalities/villages) is $105. Registration is taken on a first-come, first-served basis until sites are full.

The PRCS playground programs are theme-orientated and supervised by college students extensively trained as leaders. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Activities may include organized games, field trips, free play and weekly special events. Playground programs begin Monday, June 22, and conclude on Tuesday, August 18.

Playground programs are available for the following age groups:

Kiddie Korner, for ages 4-6 years old, is held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park, and Pierce Woods Park. To be eligible for this program, a child must be 4 years old by June 22. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate, passport, state ID, or other government-sanctioned documents by the start of the program. Documents may be presented at registration or to the playground leader on the first day.

All other programs are being held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Humble Park Community Center. The future is for grades 1-3, Play It Again is for youth in grades 4-5, and The Bigs is for grades 6-8. The grade is based on the school year as of May 1.

Morning sessions run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. (8:45-11:30 a.m. for Kiddie Korner) and afternoon sessions from 1:30-4:30 p.m. (1:45-4:30 p.m. for Kiddie Korner). Youth may register for both sessions with payment of applicable fees; no supervision is available from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Questions may be directed to (262) 636-9131 or prcs@cityofracine.org.

In addition to the registered playground program, the City of Racine will be hosting a traditional drop-in program at a number of neighborhood parks (locations to be determined by). This program is free of charge and open to kids ages 7-14.

Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling (262) 636-9131.