Racine – Registration for City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) summer playground programs will begin Monday, February 22. Registration is open to youth ages 4 through grade 8.

The fee for Racine city residents is $75 and $105 for non-city residents (Caledonia, Mt. Pleasant, and other municipalities/villages). Registration is taken on a first-come, first-served basis until sites are full.

City of Racine PRCS offers the following ways to register:

One day only – curbside drop-off Monday, February 22 (Alternate inclement weather day: Tuesday, February 23) 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave, Racine Check and exact cash payments only* Follow us at facebook.com/RPRCS for weather cancellation information

Email to prcs@cityofracine.org Wednesday, February 24 until full Registration forms will not be accepted before Wednesday, February 24. Registrations will be entered in the order in which they are received. Credit card payments only; staff will contact registrant for payment by phone.

Door drop-off & mail-in Wednesday, February 24 until full PRCS Office, 800 Center St, Room 127, Racine WI 53403 Registration forms will not be accepted before Wednesday, February 24. Registrations will be entered in the order in which they are received. Check payments only (made payable to City of Racine PRCS)*



*Please note that registrants will receive confirmation of enrollment in the program via email. PRCS receipt of the registration form and payment does not guarantee placement in the program. PRCS staff will arrange for the return of payment if placement is not available.

Registration forms are available at:

https://www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/YouthSports/PlayGround/ (online registration is not available for this program)

The PRCS playground programs are theme-orientated and supervised by college students extensively trained as leaders. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Activities include organized games, field trips, free play, and weekly special events. Playground programs begin Monday, June 21, and conclude on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Playground programs are available for the following age groups:

Kiddie Korner, for ages 4-6 years old, is held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park, and Pierce Woods Park. To be eligible for this program, a child must be 4 years old by June 21, 2021. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate, passport, state ID, or other government-sanctioned documents by the start of the program. Documents may be presented to the playground leader on the first day.

All other programs are being held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Humble Park Community Center. Future is for grades 1-3, Play It Again is for youth in grades 4-5, and The Bigs is for grades 6-8. Grade is based on the school year as of May 1, 2021.

Morning sessions run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. (8:45-11:30 a.m. for Kiddie Korner) and afternoon sessions from 1:30-4:30 p.m. (1:45-4:30 p.m. for Kiddie Korner). Youth may register for both sessions with payment of applicable fees; no supervision is available from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Questions may be directed to (262) 636-9131 or prcs@cityofracine.org.

Get social! Visit, like and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/ . Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by calling (262) 636-9131.