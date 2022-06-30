RACINE — On June 13, Racine County’s Summer Youth Employment initiative started back up for a second year, with much excitement from Racine leaders.

The Summer Youth Employment initiative

Summer Youth Employment aims to recruit youth — particularly kids and teens of color — in the Racine area to give them better opportunities for the future by teaching them valuable career skills and paying them to work at one of the program’s 21 work sites.

“We are proud to invest in the success of our young people in Racine County,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “This initiative is a win-win for our community, as it employs and empowers young people while preparing them to lead the way for our region’s workforce of the future. I am grateful for the continued support from area businesses and nonprofit partners.”

Racine has since employed over 100 teens at over 32 companies and nonprofits thanks to Summer Youth Employment.

This is applauded by Karen Goodwin, Racine County’s Youth Vocational Coordinator.

“I am excited to see the evolution of this program and the positive impact it will have on our community,” Goodwin said.

Summer Youth Employment ends on Aug. 5. Details for next summer are yet to be announced.

To donate to the Summer Youth Employment program, click here.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.