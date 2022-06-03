The Wisconsin-based traveling theatre company, Summit Players Theatre, is returning to live, outdoor performance. This summer they will be performing Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing from June 10 to August 20 in 23 different Wisconsin State Parks. Summit Players Theatre’s 2022 season is supported by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board and the Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funds from the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities.

They will be coming to Racine County providing the opportunity to complete their mission of creating Shakespeare anyone can afford, attend, and understand. This includes a workshop and performance at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Rd, Kansasville, WI. They will be there on June 10, 2022. The workshop will be at 5:30 p.m., and the show will be at 7:00 p.m.

All performances are free and preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop. Each Much Ado About Nothing show will be 75 minutes long. The workshops serve as a way for kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with the play, Shakespeare’s language, and the way nature played into his works. Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercise culminating in performing a short scene.

“We’re thrilled to be entering our seventh year of performing in the parks,” stated Executive Director A.J. Magoon, a founding member of the Summit Players. “There’s a reason Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies. It’s hilarious and heartfelt, and this version is perfect for audiences of all kinds.”

This year, Summit Players Maya Danks, Emma Knott, King Hang, Ogunde Snelling Jr., and George Lorime will make their appearances in Much Ado About Nothing. Also, they will serve as teaching artists for the company.

“I think the best part is that every year the program comes back, but there’s always something new,” said Caroline Norton, Education Director and three-year alumna of the company’s tours. “The workshop content changes, the play changes, and that means people who have seen our shows for years will enjoy everything just as much as people who have never seen us before.

