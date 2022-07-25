RACINE – A garage and a car in the 700 block of Indiana Street were heavily damaged by fire Sunday night. No one was injured.

RFD called to Indiana Street

The Racine Fire Department was called to the detached, three-stall garage at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters were able to prevent the spread to adjacent structures. The blaze was brought under control within about 20 minutes. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and investigation.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to the garage and $40,000 in damages to a car and its contents. The cause remains under investigation.

