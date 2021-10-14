We’re not going to sugar-coat this — reader revenue helps fuel journalism.

So if local news matters to you, please donate to our 2021 Local News Fund today. With a goal of raising $30,000 through the Local Media Association, Racine County Eye will fund several investigative journalism projects.  Our community struggles with affordable housing, the impact COVID has had on our children, the criminalization of kids, and a massive backlog in our court system.

These shortcomings impact families, employment and taxpayers. 

The Racine County Eye is in a unique position to do this work. Focused on solutions-based journalism and committed to investigative journalism,  the Racine County Eye seeks out the highest and best information that adheres to the best practices in our industry. 

Your tax-deductible donation will help us continue that work.

DONATE

As an added bonus, we’re offering the following incentives.

If you donate:

  • $50 – receive a 300 x 250 ad on the Racine County Eye for the nonprofit of your choice for one month and a Racine County Eye bumper sticker.
  • $100 – receive a Racine County Eye t-shirt and a 300 x 250 ad on the Racine County Eye for the nonprofit of your choice for three months.
  • $250 – receive a Racine County Eye t-shirt, two tickets to a Tuscan dinner and music event at Social on Sixth and a 300 x 250 ad on the Racine County Eye for the nonprofit of your choice for six months.
  • $1,000 – receive a Racine County Eye t-shirt, two tickets to a Tuscan dinner and music event at Social on Sixth, a 300 x 250 ad on the Racine County Eye for the nonprofit of your choice for six months and a marketplace listing for a local business of your choice for six months.
  • $2,500 – receive a Racine County Eye t-shirt, two tickets to a Tuscan dinner and music event at Social on Sixth, a 300 x 250 ad on the Racine County Eye for the nonprofit of your choice for six months, a marketplace listing and a 728 x 90 ad for a local business of your choice for a year.

Please note that if you are already a Racine County Eye subscriber, thank you. This fund is separate from the subscription program we operate. The fundamental difference being that these donations are tax-deductible. 

The Racine County Eye  — 2021 Local News Fund is a program administered by Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, a Section 501(c)(3) charitable trust affiliated with Local Media Association. Funds donated to this program support local journalism projects to inform and educate the public on critical local issues. Through this program, LMF provides funds to this news organization and many others to support these important efforts. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.