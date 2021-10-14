We’re not going to sugar-coat this — reader revenue helps fuel journalism.

So if local news matters to you, please donate to our 2021 Local News Fund today. With a goal of raising $30,000 through the Local Media Association, Racine County Eye will fund several investigative journalism projects. Our community struggles with affordable housing, the impact COVID has had on our children, the criminalization of kids, and a massive backlog in our court system.

These shortcomings impact families, employment and taxpayers.

The Racine County Eye is in a unique position to do this work. Focused on solutions-based journalism and committed to investigative journalism, the Racine County Eye seeks out the highest and best information that adheres to the best practices in our industry.

Your tax-deductible donation will help us continue that work.

As an added bonus, we’re offering the following incentives.

If you donate:

$50 – receive a 300 x 250 ad on the Racine County Eye for the nonprofit of your choice for one month and a Racine County Eye bumper sticker.

$100 – receive a Racine County Eye t-shirt and a 300 x 250 ad on the Racine County Eye for the nonprofit of your choice for three months.

$250 – receive a Racine County Eye t-shirt, two tickets to a Tuscan dinner and music event at Social on Sixth and a 300 x 250 ad on the Racine County Eye for the nonprofit of your choice for six months.

$1,000 – receive a Racine County Eye t-shirt, two tickets to a Tuscan dinner and music event at Social on Sixth, a 300 x 250 ad on the Racine County Eye for the nonprofit of your choice for six months and a marketplace listing for a local business of your choice for six months.

$2,500 – receive a Racine County Eye t-shirt, two tickets to a Tuscan dinner and music event at Social on Sixth, a 300 x 250 ad on the Racine County Eye for the nonprofit of your choice for six months, a marketplace listing and a 728 x 90 ad for a local business of your choice for a year.

Please note that if you are already a Racine County Eye subscriber, thank you. This fund is separate from the subscription program we operate. The fundamental difference being that these donations are tax-deductible.

The Racine County Eye — 2021 Local News Fund is a program administered by Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, a Section 501(c)(3) charitable trust affiliated with Local Media Association. Funds donated to this program support local journalism projects to inform and educate the public on critical local issues. Through this program, LMF provides funds to this news organization and many others to support these important efforts. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.