Most of the time, whenever the name “Toyota” is mentioned, people praise the automotive ingenuity this company has provided to the world. What most people have no idea of, however, is that Toyota is a very busy company and always has been. It has many different projects out there that make its portfolio quite diverse. Here are some surprising things you didn’t know Toyota makes.

QR Codes

Yes, that’s right—QR codes. But what is a QR code? If you’ve ever seen a black square with intricate patterns on the back of a grocery item—that’s a QR code. These codes were designed to be easily scanned in lieu of price tags or barcodes. This allows for easy product identification, and many stores have picked up the system as quite a success.

Sewing Machines

Some people have a crafty side, so it’s handy that Toyota thought of all those people. Whatever your haberdashery needs are, Toyota is certain to have you covered. Its motto is “Functional yet beautiful,” which speaks volumes to the machines it makes.

Robots

This should come as no surprise, as Toyota has advanced in every level in all its automotive achievements. The company has so far created working robotics that are utilized for things such as medicine, warfare, mobility, and life support. The last two have been major successes; many medical facilities have achieved great results with Toyota products.

Buses

Many people may not realize that Toyota has been in league with bus production since 1969, when it released the “Coaster,” which became a worldwide success. This bus mimicked the early Volkswagen vans that came out at around the same time. Today, Toyota vans have the same glamour and charm as they did back in the ’60s.

Boats

Toyota produces a line of boats known as the Ponam series. All Ponam boats are fitted with automatic 3.0-liter diesel engines. At 31 feet long, they can easily accommodate roughly 12 passengers. These yachts start out at a whopping $170,000.

Forklifts and Pallet Jacks

Toyota’s state-of-the-art forklifts aren’t just pieces of warehouse equipment. Winning many awards for design in 2014, Toyota implemented intuitive technology to help the machines’ stability when making turns and abrupt stops and starts. These little intricacies set the forklifts apart from other leading competitors.

Houses

What’s more astonishing about Toyota investing in the real estate market is its dedication to sustainable living. What started off as a better way to make Japanese homes has exploded into the most modern and affordable means for anyone to live. Most of these Toyota houses come equipped with solar power and electric vehicle carports, and they start at just $320,000. And that’s not to mention how much money you’ll save in the long run with the sustainable features.

All in all, Toyota has become a megalith of an industrial competitor in many different factions, from automotive and tech to real estate and medicine. Toyota has always made moves to better its products and, now, our very way of life. These are just some of the surprising things you didn’t know that Toyota makes, and the list will surely grow.