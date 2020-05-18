CALEDONIA, WI – A person has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound that happened during a physical altercation with a Caledonia Police officer.

The shooting happened at 8:40 a.m. Monday at the Concord Apartments, 4200 N. Main St.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have taken over the case because of it being an officer-involved death, according to a press release by the DOJ.

The Caledonia Police Officer attempted to take a suspect into custody when the two got into a physical fight. The suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and turned the firearm on himself. He later died from the injuries.

The police officer was uninjured during the incident, but he has been placed on administrative leave.

DCI and DOJ officials have taken over the investigation.

“All involved law enforcement is fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation,” the press release reads.

DCI will review the evidence and turn over the investigation reports to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.