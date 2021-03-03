RACINE – A Kenosha man is accused of leading police on a 5-mile chase through residential neighborhoods at speeds of up to 85 mph on Monday.

The Racine County District Attorney’s office charged Darren Simmons, 25, of Kenosha with attempting to flee or elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of THC-second offense. All three charges carry repeat offense penalty enhancements.

According to online court records, Simmons made an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon where cash bond was set at $1,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 711 Wisconsin Ave.

According to the criminal complaint, two Racine Police officers stopped a vehicle that had driven through a red light at Washington Avenue and 12th Street. When one of the officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped away eastbound on 12th Street. Police began a pursuit of the vehicle that was traveling at about 85 mph as it ran through a stop sign at 12th and Valley Drive. Officers continued to follow the vehicle as it sped along Harbridge Avenue, Linden Avenue, 12th Street and Valley Drive. After fleeing through an alley on South Memorial Drive, the driver then made multiple laps around Washington Avenue, South Memorial, 16th Street and the west alley.

The vehicle finally stopped behind 1532 S. Memorial Drive, where Simmons attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody after an officer shot him with a taser weapon.

A female passenger in the vehicle, identified in the complaint as “DL” told police that Simmons said when the vehicle was first stopped by officers that they were “going to take police on a high-speed chase because he had warrants.”

The passenger also told officers that Simmons threw marijuana out of the car window near 16th Street and South Memorial Drive. She said that Simmons was intending to sell the marijuana.

Police recovered two baggies of a green leafy substance near 16th and South Memorial. The substance, which tested positive for THC, weighed 3.7 grams and 4.4 grams.

According to the complaint, Simmons is considered a repeat drug offender having been convicted of THC possession in a Kenosha County case. He is also considered a repeat offender having been convicted of a felony within the past five years.