The Racine Police Department is looking for information regarding a burglary that happened at 8:40 p.m. on June 17 at a home located in the 1900 block of Dekoven Avenue.

The two men took a tool box full of compressor tools. a bike, and a new bottle of laundry detergent.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.