RACINE — After she was pulled over for driving with a suspended license, Robin Pitt is facing an additional three years in prison in addition to the possibility of more than a decade behind bars for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Kohl’s.

Pitt, 58, of Milwaukee was charged Friday with four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison or up to $40,000 in fines.

Driving on a suspended license

According to the criminal complaint, Pitt was pulled over Sunday, July 31, 2022, for a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Park Avenue and 16th Street. When officers ran her information, they discovered Pitt had a suspended license. When asked about it, Pitt admitted she knew her driving privileges were suspended, and she shouldn’t have been driving.

Pitt was assigned a $300 cash bond and will next be in court on Nov. 14 for a status conference.

