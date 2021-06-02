UNION GROVE – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspicious person who repeatedly offered a high school student a ride here Tuesday morning.

A 15-year-old Union Grove High School students told deputies that a male driving a newer model gray, 4-door pickup truck offered to give a ride while the student was walking to school about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The student did not know the driver and declined the ride. However, the driver circled back on 11th Street twice while offering a ride three more times.

Suspicious Persons Description

The driver is described as a male approximately in the 50s with grayish brown hair and short, gray facial hair. Deputies say the truck is a newer model 2021 Ford F150 XLT with a sport package with graphite wheels and a tonneau cover.

Seeking Help

Anyone experiencing similar situations or with further knowledge is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300.

