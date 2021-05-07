Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
The Racine Police Department is excited to announce the swearing in ceremony of incoming Racine Chief of Police, Maurice Robinson. The ceremony is going to take place May 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. and can be viewed by the general public.
For those who wish to watch virtually please click here.
