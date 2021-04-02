Photos by Rob Knight

About 40 merchants, residents, and a guy named Stan Anderson gathered in front of Taejavu’s on Main, 240 Main St., Thursday night to make restaurant owner Tasia White’s day better.

$4,000 better. White was robbed on March 27. And while money won’t change having that experience, she knows her community has her back.

“I’m still trying to process it all,” White said. “Just very thankful. Grateful to be apart of a great community and feel so supported!”

Racine County resident Stan Anderson and his family started the Venmo Challenge Racine tradition. The “Venmo Challenge” started in the Spring of 2020 by a TikTok user. Now, it’s taking effect in Racine County.

These donations are primarily happening via Venmo, a mobile banking app. Anderson collects money, and then he acts as the delivery man. He visits local establishments and distributes the funds collected to area restaurants.

People from all over the town, county, states, and even internationally had donated to their cause. So when Joan Roehre, owner of Social on Sixth, saw that White had been robbed last week, she put out a call to have the community show their support for White by surrounding Taejavu’s on Main.

With Levon White, Tasia’s husband, at her side, Anderson handed her $4,000 in cash. They hugged and shook hands. Tears flowed as Tasia thanked the crowed for their support.