At TAG
We recommend all business owners review the following:
- Seek advice from your financial partners
- Review your HR policies regarding absenteeism and remote work
- Evaluate revenue streams and customer base
- Communicate transparently with your customers, understand how they are being affected
- Assess and, if needed, modify how you deliver products and services
We also recommend following updates from these organizations for the latest news and guidance:
- The IRS – https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus
- The SBA – https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources
- US Chamber of Commerce – https://www.uschamber.com/co/small-business-coronavirus
- OSHA – https://www.osha.gov/
For TAG
Stay positive, stay connected and stay safe. We are all in this together.