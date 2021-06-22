RACINE – You’re invited to a virtual impact tour of the Racine County Food Bank at 12 noon this Thursday (June 24). The free event is presented by the United Way of Racine County.

The virtual event will feature a tour of the Racine County Food Bank’s warehouse facility on the city’s south side and answers to frequently asked questions. The food bank, a longstanding United Way partner helps fight hunger and food insecurity by providing thousands of pounds of emergency food to local food pantries each month.

Registration closes tomorrow (Wednesday, June 23). Register at: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ei1anlzo7b14b6b2&llr=yzjpr7bab

This week’s event is the first in a series of virtual impact tours the United Way of Racine County is planning of agencies and organizations that serve the county’s people.

Racine County Day of Action Food Drive

To celebrate Day of Action, United Way of Racine County is mobilizing volunteers to support the fight to end hunger by making a food donation to its first impact tour partner, the Racine County Food Bank.

Please drop off protein foods, fruit, soups, whole grains and/or vegetables to the Food Bank donation bins at the following locations: