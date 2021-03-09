MADISON, Wis. –The Wisconsin Strong Financial Fitness Challenge is underway for all Wisconsin Retirement System members and their families. The challenge offers participants free access to financial wellness education, resources, and tools to build financial security.

Take the challenge now! Go to https://financialfitnessgroup.com/wi-strong/.

Start with a five-minute Financial Fitness Checkup, and then take advantage of hundreds of interactive courses, articles, and videos (a $1,000 value).

Complete and pass at least five Financial Fitness Academy courses with a score of 70% or higher to earn points and certificates of completion.

Challenge participants will receive a personalized playlist of courses on topics such as debt management, budgeting, investments, estate planning, and retirement planning. Courses and quizzes take about 15 minutes to complete.

“This program is a great way to learn about strengthening your personal and family finances,” said Robert J. Conlin, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds. “I encourage public employees, retirees, and their families to take the challenge.”

“We are thrilled to introduce this new comprehensive financial wellness program,” said Kathy Blumenfeld, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. “This program will encourage and support healthy financial practices on an ongoing basis, not just in times of need or emergency, and it will help participants increase their preparedness for unexpected expenses and important financial decisions ahead.”

The Challenge: The Wisconsin Strong Financial Fitness Challenge is anonymous and only requires an email address and password to participate. Participants login to access the self-assessment checkup and academy courses anytime during the duration of the challenge beginning today and continuing through 2021. The secure site is powered by the Financial Fitness Group and will reach the entire Wisconsin Retirement System, including 260,000 employees and 215,000 retirees.

Wisconsin Strong: The Wisconsin Strong Financial Fitness Challenge is a part of the Wisconsin Strong: Your Financial Security program to empower members and their families to build financial security and achieve financial wellness at any age. Visit etf.wi.gov/wi-strong and follow along at #WIStrongSecurity.

ETF and DFI were awarded a one-year grant, funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation, to establish the Wisconsin Strong financial wellness program for state and local government employees, retirees, and their families. The grant is structured as a collaboration between the Center for State and Local Government Excellence, the International Public Management Association for Human Resources, the National Association of State Treasurers Foundation, and Wells Fargo.

Employers: Support your employees and their financial wellness by becoming a Wisconsin Strong champion. For more information, send an email to ETFSMBWISTRONG@etf.wi.gov.