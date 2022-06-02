June kicks off Racine County’s Foster Care information series. The goal of these sessions is to educate community members about becoming foster parents in Racine County. As of now, there are 97 providers and 120 kids in the foster care system within Racine County.

There are seven scheduled sessions in June at the four local Community Aquatic Centers in Racine County. The hope is to encourage Racine County residents to “Take the Plunge” and become foster parents this summer.

People who attend a session will receive a free day pass to one of Racine County’s community aquatic centers. This includes a pass to YMCA Sealed Air Branch, Burlington Community Aquatic Center, SC Johnson Aquatic Center, and RUSD Aquatic Center. Already a foster parent? Refer a friend and if they attend a session, you will be entered into a raffle to win a family season pass.

“Foster care is so important because it is the one true way that communities can help raise themselves up, help heal from within and grow! Foster care helps the whole family,” shares Racine County Foster Parent Recruiter Jessica Scheeler.

“Take the Plunge” to become a foster parent

Date/Time Location June 6 at noon YMCA Sealed Air

8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant, WI June 11 at 10 a.m. Burlington Community Aquatic Center

394 Amanda St., Burlington, WI June 15 at 5:30 p.m. SC Johnson Aquatic Center

2800 Ohio St., Racine, WI June 17 at 1 p.m RUSD Aquatic Center

7565 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, WI June 22 at 10 a.m SC Johnson Aquatic Center

2800 Ohio St., Racine, WI June 25 at 10 a.m Burlington Community Aquatic Center

394 Amanda St., Burlington, WI June 30 at 10 a.m. RUSD Aquatic Center

7565 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, WI

“This is an opportunity for community members to learn about the rewarding, life-changing experience that is becoming a foster parent,” said Scheeler. “If you’ve ever been interested in fostering or wondered what it takes to become a foster parent, we encourage you to attend a session.”

If you are interested in learning more, please contact Jessica Scheeler at jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com or call 262-638-6595.

Community Resources

Racine County Community Resource Directory The Racine County Eye has compiled a helpful Community Resource Directory to provide assistance when someone is in need of available resources. This directory contains resources…

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.