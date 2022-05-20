OPINION – As a novice writer and Black activist, it is easy for me to get caught up in the emotions of the moment and not fully explain the intentions of my thoughts on a situation that has taken place between whites, the police and members of the Black community. I will be the first to say that in certain instances I may have overgeneralized.

As I look back in retrospect I can see where one might assume that I think all white police officers, and whites in general, are bad and that police culture is wrong in every instance; however, that is not the case.

However, the fact remains that in most police departments the “bad apple” is not the only one privy to his or her racist intentions. The fact that others on the force – who are fully aware of their white supremacist co-workers – often look the other way, makes it hard not to view the police as being all of the same nature.

Historically, it is true that white America must bear the brunt of the blame for most Black people having to live in poverty and marginalization. However, contrary to the opinions of many whites, most Black people disapprove of the thuggery that seems to have taken over whole communities and especially the streets of inner-city America.

But to be fair, Blacks must understand that the daily chaos of criminal activity, such as Black-on-Black crime and insurmountable homicide rates, cannot be blamed purely on the discriminatory practices of white society.

In order to minimize some of the above-mentioned generalizations, Black people might consider ways to deal with the internal shortcomings of their communities.

For example, in our society 7 out of 10 Black children are born to a single parent, and many researchers believe this number can be, to a certain degree, correlated with the fact that Black on Black homicides are four times that of the national average. While these facts seem to be issues affecting only the Black community, they do harm to the whole community.

Many social scientists see the above-mentioned facts as being main contributing factors of the crime taking place daily in communities across the nation; therefore, giving some in white society the latitude to continue the patterns of discrimination such as, but not limited to, police brutality and a corrupt criminal justice system.

Just to be clear, I do not think that the potential resolution of these internal problems would solve the racial issues existing between Blacks and whites in our society. However, it may help to lessen the impact of white society’s biased generalizations used to create and continue the unjust persecution of black people in America. Chester Todd’s One Black Man’s Opinion (OBMO)

05/08/22

