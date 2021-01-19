Racine County, WI – The 2021 Greater Racine County (GRC) Virtual Talent Summit, hosted by Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC), is scheduled for February 4. This year’s event will focus on best practices and topics important to Racine County’s human resource professionals and business leaders.

The GRC Virtual Talent Summit will offer practical insights from talent experts. Those who attend will discover ways to better connect with employees, how to handle difficult and important conversations and how to improve overall workplace culture. The goal of this event is to equip Racine County business leaders with the tools to recruit, retain, and develop local talent now and in the future.

“Whether in person or virtual, this event is important and will have a tremendous effect on Racine County’s business community,” said Aleta Norris, Partner and Co-Founder of Living As A Leader “It is an honor to speak again at this year’s Talent Summit and I am excited to see the impact it has on all those who attend.”

The event will take place Thursday, February 4 from 8 – 10 a.m. Attendees summit leadership presentation and will have the option to participate in three information sessions. There will also be a networking forum hosted by Newaukee. Attendees will have access to all content upon the conclusion of the event.

Topics and experts include:

Utilizing Quality of Life to Attract Talent to Racine County | Kate Walker, RCEDC

Why Great Employees Can’t Find You | Chris Czarnik, WMEP

Fool-Proof Formula for Having Uncomfortable Conversations | Aleta Norris, Living As A Leader

How to Approach Unconscious Bias in the Workplace | Michelle Hyde, SHRM-CP, MRA

To learn more about the event, please visit rcedc.org/talentsummit.