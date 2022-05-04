Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated for a week every year to celebrate the work that teachers contribute to our community. Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated until May 6 this year. There is plenty of time to show your appreciation for the ones who have helped shape your mind and help you grow.

Have a teacher in your life who you want to show some extra love to? Parents and students can pitch in to show them the gratitude they deserve. Here are 5 ways to make the teacher in your life feel appreciated.

1. Say Thank You

Showing your appreciation to your current or former educator can be as simple as saying thank you. Parents, take time with your child to create a homemade card to gift to their teacher. The homemade aspect will brighten your teachers day and be a heartfelt tribute to their endless devotion to your child.

Download the National PTA Teacher Appreciation Week Toolkit for templates for their thank-you cards, certificates, fliers, social media graphics, web ads and more to show your appreciation. You can quickly download the entire toolkit below.

2. Donate Supplies

Did you know that teachers often use their own paychecks to add supplies to their classrooms? Teachers are always appreciative of donations. This Teacher Appreciation Week, make a donation to your child’s classroom or to a former school you attended. Items like disinfecting wipes, tissues, sanitizer, glue sticks, markers, pencils, and notebooks are always needed.

These are affordable items that can be donated and will surely make your teacher’s day.

3. Attend School Board Meetings

Teacher Appreciation Week is the perfect time to show support for teachers by making a commitment to going to the local school board meetings. Help voice your opinions or ideas that support teachers at these meetings. The school board is responsible for establishing goals, setting policies and overseeing resources for the school district.

Share your concerns, problems impacting education, and what you’d like to see changed while taking the time to learn more about what it takes to keep our schools moving forward. Consider your options and involvement level; why not run for school board?

This is a long-term way to show your appreciation to teachers and to be active in the community’s education.

4. Volunteer/Join the PTA

Parents, reach out to the teachers at your child’s school and offer to volunteer. Whether there is a classroom event happening or if you’d just like to be extra hands on deck, they will value the extra help. Some ways to volunteer include: signing up to bring a dish to pass to a class event, chaperoning a field trip or even helping with classwork.

Are you involved with your school’s PTA, PTSA, or PTO? Nearly all schools have some version of a parent-teacher-student association or organization, and they are always looking for people to join them in their efforts to serve our children. Consider volunteering with your school’s group; it can mean a commitment of one event, maybe once-a-month involvement, or a year-long journey of supporting our teachers and students.

5. Give a Gift

Lastly, show appreciation to a teacher in your life by gifting them a small present. A gift certificate to a local store, coffee shop or restaurant can show your thankfulness for the educator in your life.

Teacher Appreciation Week is the perfect time to remind our educators that they are worthy of gratitude. A gift can be simple, but it will say a lot. It will say that you thought of the teacher in your student’s life and that won’t go unnoticed.

During this Teacher Appreciation Week, as always, thank you to the educators in Racine and Kenosha Counties who make a difference and choose to help others grow. Your efforts are appreciated by the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens.

