RACINE – Tech Prize, an innovation competition to attract innovators to Southeastern Wisconsin has moved its planned in-person events to online platforms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 session of the Tech-Prize event virtually launched last Saturday (Sept. 19). The complete ceremony can be viewed on YouTube.

Starting this Saturday (Sept. 26), CTO Kiran Vedak and Sarah Alt, President of Triple Ten Consulting, will be hosting four weekly workshops on Ideation and product design using Design Thinking Methodology. To make the workshop interactive, the number of registrations are limited. You can register by clicking here.

