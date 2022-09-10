RACINE – Racine Public Library (RPL) staff and community friends celebrated a big birthday in a big way Friday evening that included the launch of the state-of-the-art Techmobile.
The library opened for the first time exactly 125 years ago on Sept. 9, 1897. It was originally a reading room, developed by the Racine Women’s Club, located in the building that now houses Divino Gelato Café at 3rd and Main Streets in Downtown Racine.
The celebration outside of 72 Seventh St. (the library’s home since 1958) included hands-on crafts, story times and food.
Introducing the Techmobile
But the event’s real star was the Techmobile, a custom-built vehicle funded by donations from the community and built by LDV of Burlington.
The new mobile technology station joins RPL’s traditional bookmobile and book bikes as part of RPL’s Go! Initiative to take library resources beyond the library walls.
The bright blue Techmobile will be stocked with a number of technology items that visitors can use and borrow including hotspots, laptop computers, programmable robots and books about technology in English and Spanish. It will also house some of the library’s 3-D printers and laser engravers for workshops and training.
The Techmobile will operate on a pop-up basis throughout the Racine community stopping at schools, community centers and special events. To host the Techmobile at your location or event, visit the Library GO! page on the RPL’s website.
The Techmobile will be open to visitors in Downtown Racine during Party on the Pavement next Saturday (Sept. 17).
Celebrations
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
You must log in to post a comment.