KENOSHA ⏤ Kenosha Police Department officers have arrested a juvenile in connection with a shooting last week on 61st Street.

According to a department release, the teen was booked into jail pending charges of :

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety;

Injury by negligent use of a dangerous weapon;

And minor in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 17, when the suspect is reported to have shot another juvenile.

The injured juvenile suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

However, as of Monday, they remain in a Milwaukee area hospital, according to KPD.

Dec. 17 shooting investigation

Officers responded to the residence on the 1600 block of 61st Street for reports of a shooting around 6:42 p.m. Inside, they found a teen in the kitchen with a gunshot wound.

Officers also found other people in the residence.

However, none of them reported injuries.

Emergency personnel transported the victim to a Milwaukee area hospital via a Flight for Life helicopter.

Officers did not arrest a suspect at the scene Dec. 17.

Dec. 20 KPD arrest

On Dec. 20, the KPD Detective Bureau interviewed the juvenile suspect.

During that interview, the teen confessed to shooting the other teen.

However, he told detectives the shooting had been an accident, the department stated in its release.

