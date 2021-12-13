RACINE – A teen brought an unloaded gun to Mitchell Middle School Friday afternoon, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

Law enforcement officials released information to the media Monday afternoon. They arrested the boy for possession of a firearm.

Investigators noted that the boy had no plan to target students or staff and there was no active threat made to staff or students. Also, the boy was not involved in any disturbance or threats, the press release reads.

Law enforcement officials contacted the Racine County Human Services Department to help with the investigation. They referred charges against the boy to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.