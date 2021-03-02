YORKVILLE – An Illinois teen, who initially sped away from Racine County Sheriff’s deputies, was apprehended by a deputy’s dog on Monday evening.

The driver, Kamryn Harris, 18, of Zion, Ill., was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries from fighting with the dog. A search of Harris’s vehicle revealed a handgun, marijuana, and drug packaging material, according to a press release by the Sheriff’s Department.

As a Sheriff’s Office supervisor patrolled the southbound lane on Interstate 94/41 at 6:57 p.m. Monday, a black sedan traveling at a high rate of speed passed him. The supervisor clocked the car going at 125 mph with his radar. The officer attempted to stop the driver, but he increased speed and started weaving through traffic.

The officer then decided to end the pursuit. Harris switched off the car lights and was seen leaving the Interstate at Highway 11 westbound.

A second officer chases Harris

A short time later, the fleeing vehicle was observed by a Sheriff’s Office K9 unit traveling eastbound on 58th Road near 51st Street. The vehicle, traveling without lights, was still speeding and running through stop signs. The second officer attempted to stop the car, but Harris turned south on South Sylvania Avenue.

After blowing through the stop signs at Highway 11, he attempted to turn eastbound at a high rate of speed. He then spun out, causing the vehicle to stall. The driver then fled on foot, running toward a building at the southeast corner of the intersection. The K9 deputy left his squad and released his dog, named Friday. The K9 was able to locate and apprehend the driver by his arm. The driver tried to fight with the dog. But Friday stayed on him until the deputy could take him into custody.

Deputies arrested Harris on charges of fleeing and eluding an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held in the Racine County Jail on Tuesday on an $18,100 bond.

