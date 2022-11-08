BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District and the City of Burlington have once again collaborated to include teens in leadership roles through the Teen Voice program.

The Teen Voice program has operated for more than 10 years in the City of Burlington and allows Burlington area students an opportunity to gain a better understanding of city government. Teen Voice allows students to be actively involved in decisions that impact their city. The selected students also receive service learning hours for their participation.

Burlington High School and Catholic Central High School students are encouraged to apply to be involved. To participate, students complete an application, ask a school staff member for a reference, and interview with Christina Converset, the Director of Partners2.

The goal of Partners2 is to provide a place for parents, students, schools, and the community to network with one another to promote positive cultural change and healthy choices with an emphasis on preventing substance abuse.

Burlington High School Teen Voice representatives

This year’s student representatives for Burlington High School are:

Trinity Ludford, Common Council

Christopher Nabor, Plan Commission

Hunter Henningsen, Plan Commission, and Airport Board

Ethan VanSwol, Library Board

Teacher leads

Converset became the became director of Partners2 at Burlington High School in 2007. This program works cohesively with Teen Voice and was born out of her experience as a teen.

“So few communities do this type of leadership programming,” said Converset.

In 1985, Converset, along with her mother, decided to get more involved in their small rural community.

Converset’s mother was a County Councilwoman for more than 35 years. Christina and her friends would attend the meetings and chat on the way home about how teens could be helpful in creating a better future for the community.

“The leadership aspect of the program is what I feel keeps the teens participating year after year,” Converset said.

